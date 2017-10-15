We woke up on the morning of October 2nd to horror, when reports filed in of a lone gunman opening fire on a crowd of concertgoers on the Las Vegas Strip. When the North Shore’s Landon McNamara and filmmaker Etienne Aurelius heard of the news, they sat down and, in just a few days, composed a track to honor the victims and their families. It’s titled “Loss for Words,” as precise a phrase as any for how we’re still feeling, Give it a listen.