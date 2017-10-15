Landon McNamara’s Las Vegas Tribute

'Loss for Words,' written by McNamara and directed by Etienne Aurelius

We woke up on the morning of October 2nd to horror, when reports filed in of a lone gunman opening fire on a crowd of concertgoers on the Las Vegas Strip. When the North Shore’s Landon McNamara and filmmaker Etienne Aurelius heard of the news, they sat down and, in just a few days, composed a track to honor the victims and their families. It’s titled “Loss for Words,” as precise a phrase as any for how we’re still feeling, Give it a listen.