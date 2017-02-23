Laura Enever’s not afraid to charge. Every now and again, you’ll hear about the fizzy seven-year pro throwing herself over the ledge at oversized Cloudbreak and P-Pass. It’s that kind of courageously upbeat attitude that got her into last year’s Pe’ahi Challenge– and which led her to scratch for the first 25-foot lump she saw. She also held her chin high after a knee injury from the second of two wipeouts. Enever sat down with Occy in the latest episode of his Occ-Cast to talk about, among other topics, her whirlwind Jaws experience.

Those three days of my life seemed like a blur. I was going home from doing the ‘QS in Europe, and I was invited to go [to the competition], but I wasn’t sure. I decided I’d do breath training in case I do. I figured it would be in January or February or something, and literally the next week, they called it on. I was rolling around on my bed that morning, saying to myself, ‘I’m going…I’m not going.’ I said I was going, then I’d look up footage at Jaws and say, ‘No, I’m not.’ I finally decided to go, but I had no equipment. I borrowed Greg Long’s board and Shane Dorian’s canisters and vest.

I saw Jaws for the first time a half-an-hour before my heat. It was f–k’n windy. It was windier than I thought it was going to be and a lot bigger. The day before I had trained on one of Greg’s boards, on a 9’6”. We trained on 8-foot Ho’okipa because it wasn’t big enough at Jaws, and to get used to the boards. Right before I paddled out at Jaws, Ian Walsh was like, “Laura, listen to me. If you have any chance to catch a wave, you have to go.” Those words were resonating in my head. I saw that first lump [in the event] and thought, ‘I guess I could maybe catch this, so I should probably try.’ I paddled, stood up, held up, but the wind got me.

I got blown off. I was off the back of the wave. It just seemed calm. And then I started feeling the pull of me going over. I thought, ‘Here we go, I’m going over now, get ready. I literally pulled my cord and inflated my vest on my way over the falls…I got pounded down and then got shot straight back up, spat out the back. When I came up, there were six jet skis there to get me at the exact same spot that I went over. It was so lucky.

It was the second wave that I hurt my knee…I ended up getting the second and the third set on the head on that one. The jet skis couldn’t get to me in time. I went to pull my vest, but I couldn’t figure out where the cord was that time. I had to use a good-old regular breath hold. Thankfully, that’s where the breath hold training came into play. I think I counted to 25 or 30 while I was getting tumbled in a ball underwater.”