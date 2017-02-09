Much of today’s emerging talent is featured in surf filmmaker Layne Stratton’s work. He produced Cam Richards “Pardon Me” edit, which solidified Cam as a force in the air and in the heavier stuff. Evan Geiselman, Ian Crane, and Luke Davis scored Caribbean-side Panama on one of the most enviable trips we’ve seen filmed on that stretch of the coast – all done by Layne. And who can forget Jack Robinson’s and Barron Mamiya’s session at Teahupo’o, with two balls-to-the-wall waves captured in the same day? Layne nailed those, too. Hit play and lose yourself in Stratton’s top moments from 2016.