We’ve been following the remarkable story of young goofyfoot Ntando Msibi for the last couple years, as the young South African ripper has blossomed into a world-class new talent. After years living on the Durban streets, like so many kids his age, Ntando found his way to the beach, and under the wings of Surfers Not Street Children, a wonderful South African non-profit making a big impact in the local surf community around Durban. Enjoy the first part of Ntando’s amazing journey above, and, as Ntando says in the clip, be reminded that “Everyone needs help. Don’t look down on people.” Amen.