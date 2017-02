Harry Bryant might need to start dropping the boogieboard into all of his edits. It’s a light, refreshing change of pace, which Zion Wetsuits is accustomed to doing for the sake of fun. The surfing outside of the boogie satire is what you’d expect from Harry Bryant — heavy pop and some really huge near-makes. Mr. Foster jives as usual, and Shaun Manner pop shov-its about. It’s all filmed in a single day down on the Southeastern coast of Australia. Not a bad way to spend 24 hours.