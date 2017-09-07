Lagos, Nigeria is a true concrete jungle, with an estimated 21 million people residing in the sprawling metropolitan area. But amid all the chaos of the bustling city sits Tarkwa Bay, a small beach community that acts as the epicenter of the growing Nigerian surf scene. On a recent trip to Lagos, visiting surfers Luke Davis and William Aliotti found themselves sharing incredibly fun waves with a perpetually-stoked group of locals at Tarkwa Bay. Press play to watch highlights from their journey, and click here to read the full story of their trip, and the unlikely rise of a vibrant Nigerian surf scene.