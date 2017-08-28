Flat Spells Can’t Stop Leila Hurst and Co.

Let’s be honest, the southern hemisphere hasn’t exactly been kind to California surfers this summer. The swells that did come were mostly overhyped, and the space between them has been longer than the wait time on your last custom board. So what’s a surfer to do? Well, if you’re a world-class female surfer with a penchant for riding weird boards and access to a wave-generating boat, apparently you go wake surfing. And while boat wakes ain’t exactly overhead sets at Lower Trestles, they start looking pretty damn fun in the midst of a flat spell.