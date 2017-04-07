Leo Fioravanti On The Occ-Cast

Even more amazing than a World Tour surfer hailing from a traditionally wave-starved coastline is how fast Italian Leo Fioravanti bounced back after he broke his back out at Pipe on a hairy day during the 2015 Volcom Pipe Pro. “It was the most painful thing I have ever felt in my life,” says Leo in the episode above. “I felt pain from my toes to my head.” He eventually got surgery on his back, and lived with two plates along his vertebrae for four months. Then he got right back to it. “I trained for 3 months straight, 8 hours a day,” says Leo. It only took 6 months until he was surfing again, and only a year later, he qualified for the ‘CT. Press play above and hear about his recovery, his Italian fans, and his friendship/mentorship with Kelly Slater.