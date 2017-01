Last time we caught up with Leon Glatzer, he was flaring up in the southernmost region of Costa Rica. From the look of it, not much has changed but the location upon seeing this fresh edit of him across the Atlantic. While the title insists Glatzer is a fan of taking it to the air, it doesn’t mean the guy can’t stick it to the lip or slip underneath it. Here’s Leon Glatzer, shredding all over Portugal.