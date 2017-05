The one place we prefer seeing Mason Ho, apart from an award show stage, is around his Hawaiian home, where he’s familiar and lighter than a loose-fit tee. And we got it! Cheeseburger, Coco, Pops, Derek, and Tommy all return for another serial go-around, this time at the chaos that is Rocky Point. Good music, sharp laughs, and — and it bears mentioning, because it sometimes gets lost in the praise — really good surfing: it’s all above. We missed you, Mase.