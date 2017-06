Near every image, video clip or Instagram post of Indonesia’s crystal-blue water, palm tree lined beaches, and perfect hollow waves can elicit many to buy a ticket for one of its hundreds of islands. And for goofyfooters, Desert Point is the holy grail. Brazilian underground surfer Yan Daberkow headed over to partake in the recent run of swell, and Desert’s did not disappoint. His latest edit will have you chanting, “Go Yan go!” all the way to the end section.