You might recognize him as the architect of a few eclectic, beautifully crafted, retro-inspired surf films, like The Seedling, Sprout, or The Present. Or, perhaps you’re a fan of his art. Or an admirer of his photography in both the skate and surf realms. There are multiple ways you may have been influenced by renaissance man Thomas Campbell. If you aren’t familiar with Campbell’s many artistic talents, then press play above. Vissla recently welcomed Campbell onto their team of “Creators & Innovators” and met up with him at his home and studio in Bonny Doon, California to have a chat about his work, surf culture, and his latest surf film project.