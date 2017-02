Forgive the skate-centric nature of its later half, but this edit’s worth a watch simply for the pleasure of a solid minute of Tyler Hatzikian’s strongman routine near his South Bay home. Hatzikian’s a humble, hands-on kind of guy, a true traditional craftsman and board building icon. He’s also a damned talented surfer, as smooth as he is powerful, not something many bigger guys can pull off on a traditional longboard.