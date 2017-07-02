Surfers have scoured the earth looking for better and better waves for high-performance surfing, but we may never top the diverse, ever-rippable fare already pioneered in Indo. Need proof? Just watch Brazilian Lucas Silveira amid a recent vacation in Indo, where he put together a reel packed with foam-ball barrels and tail-high airs. Desert Point, Nias, Canguu — he found plenty of perfection on tap, and milked his stay in an island nation with waves as diverse as his skill-set. Watch above for your own vicarious vacation.