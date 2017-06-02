The Canary Islands breed a different type of surfer, as young Luis Diaz exemplifies. Having earned his chops on the myriad mutant, razor-sharp, impossibly shallow volcanic slabs near his home on Gran Canaria and the neighboring islands, Diaz’s fearless approach in waves of real consequence is far beyond his 17 years. And he’s no slouch in the small stuff, either (Last year, Diaz proudly carried the US Open Juniors trophy back to Europe with him).

Here’s a new edit from the young Canarian, from the Basque gents behind the beautiful European journal, Mar Gruesa.