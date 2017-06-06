Luke Davis Fights June Gloom With Pink

Southern California during late spring and early summer can be unbelievably dreary for those who spend time in the ocean. The May Gray and June Gloom, onshore winds, flat spells and poor conditions take a toll on the spirit after a while. We just want big south swells and sunny days! Luckily, the guys over at …Lost have crafted a board that can make even the bleakest overcast day more colorful. Seems like San Clemente’s Luke Davis has been riding his pink Quiver Killer down at Lowers, adding some much needed tone to an otherwise cloudy-looking lineup.