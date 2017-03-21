Luke Davis Is A Travel Addict

Hype comes and goes. What matters most is how you deal with the adversity that follows. What few people know is that Luke Davis has almost always been on the road since he was twelve, hardly ever spending more than 10 days around home at a time. Call it a vice, an escape, the lucky fortune of getting paid to surf for work. From the restless travel, to being hailed for his Curren-esque turns when he was a grom, to his cameo in a Hollyweird music video, you have to give props to Luke for dealing with it all. And as long as that turn stays intact (at the 00:23 mark, specifically), that’s what will always matter most.