Australians Luke Hynd and Kipp Caddy rolled the dice on a remote archipelago and dove headfirst into a Rudyard Kipling novel, with sprawling wildlife, an ocean that felt a world away, and original reef setups revealing themselves on the open road. "A lot of the time, you didn't even have to park,” says Hynd. You'd just drive, check, drive, check, and eventually, decide on somewhere that looked like the best option. That was the hardest part, really: choosing."