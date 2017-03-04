The relationship between free-diving and surf has existed since the beginning days of “he’enalu,” or wave-sliding, and Mark Healey breaks it down beautifully in this new documentary short-film. “It was only during this weird period that I lived through, the beginning of the ’70s until now, where people weren’t watermen or water-women,” Healey says. “It’s a bizarre surface-level relationship that people have come to take as being normal with the ocean. I don’t understand how you can spend hundreds of hours on a surfboard, looking out, not wondering what’s under there, what’s over the horizon, why does this work that way?” And while this edit is surf light, his concise thoughts register with a new breed of surfers eager to explore the water above and below the surface.