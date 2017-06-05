From Macaronis to Lance’s Right, surf resorts and luxury accommodations have sprung up all over Indonesia. It’s a double-edged sword. On one hand, the selection makes it turn-key for surfers around the world to show up and lock into the best waves of their lives, especially at the most consistent spots. Likewise, it’s become increasingly difficult to find an uncrowded lineup.

But Desert Point is different. No, it isn’t a secret, and yes, it’s crowded, but at least it’s still rustic: there’s no power, no WiFi, no running water, and it’s far from anything that resembles luxury. And on top of all of that, the perfect Desert’s forecast can still serve up a skunk.

A few days ago, Mason Ho, Eric and Evan Geiselman, Bol Adi Putra, Ian Crane, Dylan Goodale, and Christian Fletcher, among others, packed their gear for a week of sleeping on the beach, ignoring forecasts, and waiting by the water’s edge all day hoping to luck into a dreamy one at a wave that sometimes only breaks once every few hours. And that’s no exaggeration. 5 feet at 16 seconds often means 5 feet at three hours.

The first swell looked amazing on the maps, but showed up extremely inconsistent, and by Desert’s standards, it was also pretty small. But back-to-back swells are en-route right now, so consider these clips a light appetizer, while the crew patiently camps out in the dirt, waiting for their main course.