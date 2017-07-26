At long last, Snapt 3 will make its North American premiere next week. Remember when the trailer dropped in May? An all-star cast. That Black Sabbath intro. Action sequences trimmed lean to filet-mignon. Mason Ho grabbed our attention with that freighter of an opening wave, and while this exclusive clip from the movie features Mason inside a Desert Point barrel decidedly not as enormous, it has all the masterfully-timed, recklessly-dealt improv we love from Mase. Because where one grab-rail layback over sharp reef won’t do, two will — with different grabs. Check back in tomorrow for an exclusive trailer from the film, and stay tuned as we leak more single clips before the premiere on Friday, August 4th at The Observatory in Santa Ana, CA. Haven’t bought your ticket yet? Do it here.