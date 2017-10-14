Matt Bromley put out Risky Business last December, and when the film dropped, the South African’s performance had us slack-jawed. Fast-forward to just a month ago, and Bromley drops the first episode — a series! Giving the people what they want — of Risky Ripples, directed by Andrew Kaineder, showing the South African track down remote, dry Australian slabs. Now Bromdog is back with Episode Two, featuring pumping Lagundri Bay and a firing mysto bombie created during the 2004 Boxing Day quake. The next installment can’t come soon enough.