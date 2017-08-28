Heavy-water specialist Matt Bromley just released the first episode of his three-part project, Risky Ripples. In this opening installment, Bromdog heads over to Australia to charge some picture-perfect tubes along with a few (extremely) unfriendly-looking slabs. It was the latter fare that motivated Bromley to head to that corner of the world — to not only experience different beasts of waves, but to also learn from the masters (like Ryan Hipwood) who regularly tame them. Press play and watch Bromley roam throughout Australia, scoring a few barrels and a mutant outer bombie along the way.

[Featured image by Ryan “Chachi” Craig]