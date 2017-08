Matt McCabe spent his '16-'17 winter stretching the elastic of his geographic comfort zone. Of course he made face around his Venturian homebreaks, where he's a frequent flyer. He also traveled across the Pacific Ocean for North Shore juice. Both stints were filmed over the course of the year by Mini Blanchard. Both stints show how McCabe has grown into an all-around talent, showcasing his technique, power, and style around the world.