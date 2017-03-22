Variety is the spice of life, and any slice of heaven needs to have it. Repeating the same thing over and over again isn’t exciting, no matter if the action is surfing or if the location is heavenly Hawaii. When Matt Meola hurt his back during a trip to Western Australia, he found alternative forms of rehab on his home island of Maui in spearfishing, hunting, and more of his favorite outdoor pursuits. It’s a change of pace, but Maui’s natural beauty gives Matt a lot to indulge in before he’s sending corked-out revos into the tradewinds again.