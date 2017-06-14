The further into summer we go, the more California’s winter swells seem like a distant memory. Do you remember? Tons of rain, a few massive days up and down the coast, and more rain. The hills were green with hope instead of the dry brown they are now. Despite the seemingly perpetual winter drizzle and occasional sunny day, Los Angeles still saw some memorable conditions, showcased by South Bay local Matt Pagan’s seasonal highlight reel. The latter half’s roping barrels will make you want to throw on your booties, crank the heat, and grab your step-up.