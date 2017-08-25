“My favorite thing about Lowers would have to be how damn shreddable the right is out there,” says Virginia’s Michael Dunphy. “Coming from Virginia Beach, I never knew a wave could get so mechanical as that right can get. You just have to pick your windows with the crowd, as it can get pretty brutal out there on the peak times. I always try to find those days on the downside of a swell, when everyone’s toast from the previous few days. That’s when it seems to open up out there a little bit and gives you some space.” Above: Michael, with space, caught by Jordan Montgomery.