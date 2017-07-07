Last week, Kelly Slater Wave Co. posted the above video of Mick Fanning surfing Slater’s Surf Ranch for the first time. We’re not sure when he was invited, as the post was hash-tagged #TBT, but to no one’s surprise at all, he rode the artificial dream wave with total style and aplomb. Mick scored a rifling righthander all to himself a few months ago, as well (remember the viral video, that was, ironically, called “Aint No Wave Pool”?). Now the question remains: how does Kelly’s Wave compare to Mick’s Wave?