When Mick Fanning takes off on a right-hand wall, his blinding speed, smooth style and precise arcs have an almost musical flow. Pair White Lightning’s distinct approach with the expert percussion of Queens of the Stone Age drummer and friend of Fanning Jon Theodore, and the results are nothing short of electric. Press play and watch Fanning surf to the beat of a different drum along the Gold Coast in his latest edit.
Goldy Syncopation from Mick Fanning
Down the line and on the downbeat with White Lighting