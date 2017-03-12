Nothing pairs better with surfing than some teen angst. In this case, Micky’s. We assume it’s angst, as the cover of his new edit “WAR” showcases Micky giving the audience the bird. We’ll take it as art, a nice black and white image shot with a half-frame camera and nothing more than that; the juxtaposition of two Mickey’s and one Venturaian. The moment, likely photographed by red-hot up-and-coming filmer and Los Angeles talent Hunter Martinez. Okay, back to the edit: punk music, scenes of war, the breakdown of an American society, wedging harbor scenes, some wintery post-storm drainers. Smells like teen spirit to me.