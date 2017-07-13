Since his gromhood days on the North Shore, Mikala Jones has made a career out of parking himself inside the world’s best (and emptiest) barrels. The Hawaiian tube-junkie has a well-stamped passport and has surfed waves you’ve never seen before, and have probably never heard of. On his most recent adventure, Jones trekked to the fringes of Papua New Guinea, where, you guessed it, he found crystal-clear aquamarine barrels with no one in sight. Here’s a glimpse into how Jones enjoyed the waves, the terrain, and the people of Papua New Guinea.