Lots of power hacks. Lots of gravity defying full rotators. Lots of Motorhead. And many, many middle fingers given. Mikey Wright just dropped his most recent edit titled "Root" (we'll let you look up what that means in Aussie slang), and in just four minutes, the mullet-sporting Australian is able to remind us of all the reasons we love him. Mikey's been making an honest run on the QS this year, but "Root," shot over a few sessions in West Oz, feels raw and anti-establishment–just the way we like Mikey.

Also, Mikey, if you're reading this, please make the Tour.