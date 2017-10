The Quik team had a beachie fling in France for two weeks and have an armful of top-shelf clips to show for it. Because when the swell windows are so short here, you might as well go for broke. Featuring Mikey February, Connor O'Leary, Zeke Lau, Kanoa Igarashi, Leonardo Fioravanti, Jeremy Flores, Ramzi Boukhiam, Aritz Aranburu, Marc Lacomare, Kael Walsh, Sebastian Williams, and Mikey Wright.