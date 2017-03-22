"I've taught a lot of people how to shape over the years, and he's the only one who really picked it up so quickly."

Meet Mike and Forrest, a Father-Son shaping duo out of California. Father Mike has been shaping since the ’70s, everything from 7’6″ Stingers to wood-material boards. His clientele: Corky Carroll, Alex Knost, Brian Anderson, Josh Mohr, Paul Strauch, Wingnut, Miki Dora, Joey Hawkins, Mary Osbourne, Mike Doyle, Lance Carson, and a host of other iconic surfers. Deus always tells a good story, and this one in particular is a warm reminder that our precious time with our loved ones should be time well-spent trading waves, and hooting from the channel with them.