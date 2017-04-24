The volcanic soils of Lanzarote, off the coast of West Africa, have inched and evolved through generations to provide some of the fastest reef-break barrels in The Canaries. On the island’s northwest coast can be found El Quemeo, called by some as Pipeline’s coldwater doppelgänger, which turns the right combination of hollow and heavy on a SE wind as the Atlantic churns with winter swell. RVCA’s European crew joined the local Canary chargers for the island’s annual invitational event, where The Other Rock brought heat for the competitors.