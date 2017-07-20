Mitch Crews’ absence from the WSL Top-34 isn’t for a lack of style or talent. His approach to riding waves makes you wish all of his edits were just a tad longer. Take the one above, where you’ll catch him at breaks all around Australia, slotting himself into bottomless pits, flirting with gravity, and laying down one of the smoothest-swooping carves in the business. Plus, how much fun does it look like he’s having?