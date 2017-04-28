Moore From The Middle East

Every year, Carissa Moore commits to one trip outside of her regular Tour schedule, so she used the in-between of 2016’s Maui Pro and 2017’s Quik Gold Coast to travel to two countries long on her list: Israel and Morocco. “My dad and I went to the Hawaii International Film Festival, saw the film ‘Gaza Surf Club’ and were inspired by it to go to Gaza,” says Moore. “A lot of women don’t surf there, especially past a certain age, so we thought it’d be a cool opportunity to inspire some change in that part of the world. We learned quickly just how unsafe Gaza was at the time, and Israel was our next option. We lined up with an organization called Surfing For Peace and went primarily to participate in one of their events. The event was really emotional [and] powerful, and everyone there on our trip was so happy that we were able to be a part of it.” As for Morocco? Ever since she watched Dane Reynolds’ “Boiler Boys” segment, she says, she knew she had to visit the country’s right pointbreaks. Here’s the three-time world champ, bringing her characteristic power, progression, and influence to Middle Eastern / North African lineups.