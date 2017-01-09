In the middle of a winter that has surfers bellyaching about the lack of swell, it’s easier said than done to remember that surfing is about having fun and making do with what you’ve got. Nobody epitomizes that sentiment more than the one and only Mason Ho, and what better time than now for the rock-wedge-loving, happy-go-lucky, no-traction spirit animal to drop such an edit? Rebound wedges, Pipeline look-backs, and a couple of hammers from Mike, Coco, and the crew will have you feeling bright and shiny on even the flattest of days.