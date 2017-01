We just can’t get enough of this last Pipeline run. This clip’s got the whole cast and crew, everyone who managed to snag one during one of the season’s most picture-perfect runs of swell. Young Russell Bierke’s opening Second Reef salvo is a monster, and everyone from the Rat Pack, Nathan Florence, Koa Rothman and their crew, to veteran pipe specialists like Anthony Walsh and Kaimana Henry, had some truly beautiful waves.