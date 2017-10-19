Big-Wave hound Natxo Gonzalez, along with filmmaker Jon Aspuru, routinely put out edits that remind you of the fairytale potential of Western Europe’s breaks. Freight-training Mundaka, giant Mullaghmore, mysto outer reefs in the Basque Country — Western Europe can go legendary at the turn of the right Northern-Hemi swell, and you can still get the feeling that you discovered an old-world treasure. And while their edit from the above sand-bottom set-up isn’t in Europe (we have some ideas), holy hell, it’s a treasure straight from the pages of a storybook.