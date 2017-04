Nazare was thought to be tow-only for years. Now surfers are pinwheeling both arms for that behemoth of mountainous chocolate that rises from 16,000 feet below the ocean’s surface. Watch some on the most memorable rides from Praia do Norte last winter, on a jet-ski and without, with performances from Lucas Chumbo, Pedro Scooby, Tom Lowe, and Francisco Porcella, filmed and edited by Nuno Dias.