The New, Heavier Face of Rio

Send it? Pedro Calado, Stephan Figueiredo, Paulo Curi, and a host of others sent it. For the last six months, Igor Hossmann has flirted face-to-face with the new slab discovery you see above. And while the tow lines are fresh (as seen here via some mad attempts), those lines will only be perfected through trial and error, just as they were at Shipstern Bluff. Size-wise, it’s no Shippies, but it’s as just as much of a brick house. Thick, backless, and warbled. Reminds us of all those eerie Kerby Brown WA dry reef sessions. Just greener. We hope that this is only the beginning for Rio — a teaser, an appetizer to whet the palate. Now we just need more of it.