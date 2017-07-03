Fresh out of the editing-bay, Portuguese hellman Nic von Rupp just dropped this full-length film, described as a fictional documentary with segments of swell-chasing around Indo and Tahiti. Von Rupp finds himself spending more time in the green room than most. And when he’s joined by a collective of shallow-reef aces like Matahi Drollet, Marco Giorgio, Artiz Aranburu, Leo Fioravanti, and Indar Unaue, the result is a 20-minute tube trance. Carve some time out of your day, get comfortable, and take a watch.