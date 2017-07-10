Over the years, Nick Vasicek has honed his backside tube-riding skills at home on the many right points that dot the Gold Coast. Recently, however, Vasicek jaunted over to Indonesia–Desert Point, to be specific–to have a go at some heaving, draining lefts for a change. But, as a creature of habit, Vasicek also sought the picture-perfect barreling rights of the Mentawais. If you’d like to see learn how to get seriously barreled on both your fore- and your backhand, press play.