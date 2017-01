Noah Schweizer is a North Florida ripper, the pride of New Smyrna Beach, along with older brother, Nils, and close friends, Eric and Evan Geiselman. In the past few years, the kid has grown closer to manhood, without sacrificing his clean, compressed style in the slightest. This five-minutes recap of his past year finds Noah crossing continents and skipping across oceans, from Oz to Portugal, Mex to NSB.