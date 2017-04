If a trunk commercial blurs through 90 Rorschach ink blots, with hacks from Dane Reynolds tossed in, is it really a trunk commercial? The Former footage here was taken on the same North Shore trip that handed Dane a cracked vertebrae on a freefall at Backdoor. Luckily, the injury wasn’t anything worse, and Dane’ll be back full bore soon. As will more psychological tests / Former videos.