New Jersey photographer and filmer Ryan Simalchik stuck out a fairly mild winter in his Northeast home base and compiled the season’s sweetest chocolate-dark tubes in his newest edit. “This winter in New Jersey definitely hasn’t been the best in recent years,” says Simalchik, “but with a couple road trips and a few epic sessions, we’ve definitely been able to get our share of waves.” Featured surfers include Rob Kelly, Sam Hammer, Tommy Ihnken, Randy Townsend, Zach Humphreys, Andrew Gesler, and Conor Willem.