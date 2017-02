Marc Lacomare’s slashing third-place finish behind John Florence and Frederico Morais at this year’s Hawaiian Pro showed that the Frenchman’s got skill spanning further than barrel-riding. But, of course, you already knew that. Hypothetically, if our pony had only one trick, and if we had Hossegor barrels like these spooling down the length of our home coast, we’d hurry back to Southwest France and guide that steed as far down the beach as we could, over and over again.