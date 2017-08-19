Anyone with two thumbs and a semi-competent history with Mario Kart can have a go at flying a drone. Flying a drone well, though, is a different feat. Margaret River’s Luke Campbell has perfected his drone-steering for a while now, and his footage of Western Australia’s rugged points is among the best in the game. Here’s two minutes of deep, dark slots out west, eyed from above by a finely piloted mechanical bird.
Off Grid And On Point In West Oz
Deep, dark slots out west, caught from above by Luke Campbell