Official Trailer: Between Land And Sea

A good man once said moderation was a hard thing to come by in his Mother Ireland. It is an island of extreme vibrance and violence, raw and unforgiving, yet lush and fertile. While the craggy Atlantic Irish coast might not be the surf wilderness it once was, the culture among its dedicated community of surfers is as hearty and wholesome as any in the world. Between Land and Sea takes a look at the Emerald Isle’s embarrassment of riches, a year in the life of one of Ireland’s most beautiful surf towns. Check out the trailer above, and look out for premiere dates and events near you, here.